A paw-some view: Visitors flock to China’s Puppy Mountain

China’s hottest attraction is Puppy Mountain.

This place has everything: a mountain shaped like a puppy. Well, that’s really it, but honestly what more could you want?

As The Associated Press reports, Puppy Mountain is located in Yichang beside the Yangtze River. It became a viral sensation when a visitor posted a photo of it on social media from an angle that makes the rock formation look like two puppy-dog eyes and a long snout.

“The puppy’s posture is like it’s drinking water, or it’s looking at some fish,” says Guo Qingshan, the original poster. “It also looks like it’s quietly protecting the Yangtze River.”

As tourist attractions go, Puppy Mountain is pretty hard to beat, but we think a mountain of puppies could give it a run for its money.