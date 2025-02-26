Shohei Ohtani to make spring training debut against Angels on Friday night and other MLB news

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani will make his first spring training appearance of the year on Friday night. That will be against his old team, the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani will be the designated hitter. Roberts has not given a timetable for Ohtani’s return to the pitching mound other than to say he hopes it would be “sooner than later”. Roberts has ruled Ohtani out for the season-opening series in Tokyo on March 18-19. Ohtani injured his left shoulder sliding into second base during the World Series. He did not pitch last season while recovering from surgery to repair a ligament in his throwing elbow.

Vagabond A’s enter their Sacramento era with improved roster, playoff expectations

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Athletics have moved about an hour east from Oakland to the Sacramento area, where they will be based in a minor league ballpark for the next three seasons while hoping a more permanent home in Las Vegas will be ready in 2028. If this doesn’t sound like the ideal situation for a Major League Baseball franchise, that’s because it’s not. But these vagabond A’s enter their Sacramento era with something a little unexpected considering their situation: playoff expectations. The Athletics look to be a contender in the wide-open AL West, which doesn’t have an obvious favorite.

Angels’ Mike Trout hits first spring training homer in return from injury

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Three-time MVP Mike Trout hit his first homer of spring training, a solo shot over the left-field wall as the Los Angeles Angels star tries to bounce back from several injury-filled seasons in a row. The 33-year-old went deep in the third inning off Cincinnati Reds reliever Bryan Shaw. He was the designated hitter in Wednesday’s game and plans to play the majority of games in right field this season, moving from center in the hope that it will preserve his health. Trout played just 29 games last season because of surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.