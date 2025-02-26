Moo now or forever hold your cud

A Scottish couple’s wedding was briefly interrupted by some udder-ly unexpected guests.

In video obtained by ABC News, you can see a herd of cows wander up to the outdoor ceremony, held at the bride’s childhood home.

While the sight of cattle crashers entertained the bemused crowd, they got a rise out of the bride’s pug, who started barking at the hoofed invaders. Luckily, all of the attending creatures settled down by the time the actual wedding began, and the ceremony went off without a moo.

Should this inspire a Wedding Crashers 2, we recommend casting Moo-wen Wilson and Bo-Vin(c)e Vaughn.