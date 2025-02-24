NFL Monday

An unidentified team has proposed banning the tush push used so successfully by the Eagles

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One NFL team is proposing an end to the tush push play the Philadelphia Eagles have used so successfully at the goal line and in short-yardage situations, including during their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. According to NFL Network and the Washington Post, league executive Troy Vincent said Monday that a team submitted a proposal to ban the play. Vincent didn’t identify the team. The tush push is a modified quarterback sneak where two teammates behind Jalen Hurts push him forward to help him try to gain the yardage necessary for a first down or touchdown.

NFL scouting combine features plenty of debate over top players at multiple positions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The hopes of many NFL teams will start taking shape this week as the league’s annual scouting combine begins in Indianapolis. As usual, there’s plenty to debate. There doesn’t appear to be a clear-cut No. 1 overall pick or a top quarterback yet. Scouts are still trying to determine whether Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter would be more productive as a shutdown cornerback, a playmaking receiver or both. And with 329 players arriving starting Tuesday, teams will be looking to get answers to some of their biggest questions.

Broncos assistant coach Michael Wilhoite arrested after being accused of punching a police officer

DENVER (AP) — An assistant coach for the Denver Broncos is facing a felony assault charge after being accused of punching a police officer in the face at Denver International Airport. Outside linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault on a police officer and booked into the Denver jail on Sunday, according to jail records. A judge set a $5,000 bond on Monday.