NBA Monday

Injured Embiid sits out 38th game for 76ers. What does the future hold for the 2-time scoring champ?

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was ruled out of Monday’s game against Chicago with an injured left knee. Embiid underwent testing on Monday and more exams were scheduled for this week. The oft-injured Embiid missed his 38th game of the season for the sagging Sixers, and all options from rest to surgery to playing through pain remain on the table, depending on the results of the testing and imaging. Coach Nick Nurse declined to say that Embiid has played his last game of the season.

Luka Doncic’s new Lakers teammates say he’s ready to face the Mavericks 3 weeks after the trade

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Just over three weeks after the trade that stunned the sports world, Luka Doncic and his Los Angeles Lakers will host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Doncic’s new teammates and coaches all believe he’ll be ready and eager for this quick showdown with the team that abruptly shipped him out of the city where he earned five All-NBA selections, where he led last season’s team to the NBA finals, and where he expected to spend the rest of his career. Doncic declined to speak to reporters Monday after the Lakers’ practice.

Cleveland Guardians owner Lawrence J. Dolan dies at 94

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lawrence J. Dolan, owner of Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team since 2000, has died at age 94. The Cleveland Guardians said in a statement Monday that Dolan died Sunday night of natural causes. Dolan, a Cleveland native, bought the team from Richard Jacobs in 2000 for $320 million. The Dolan family is the longest-tenured ownership group in Cleveland franchise history. The franchise was known as the Cleveland Indians before changing its name to the Guardians after the 2021 season. Over the past 24 seasons, Cleveland has won seven American League Central Division titles, made nine postseason appearances and advanced to the 2016 World Series before losing to the Chicago Cubs.

Wizards finally hold a team under 100 points, the last NBA team to do so this season

WASHINGTON (AP) — It took 57 games for the Washington Wizards to hold a team under 100 points this season. Marcus Smart and the Wizards held Brooklyn to 12 points in the fourth quarter of their 107-99 victory over the Nets on Monday night. Washington was the only team in the NBA that hadn’t kept an opponent in double digits this season, but the Wizards finally did it in Smart’s second game with them. Washington acquired Smart from Memphis in a recent trade. He was the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year with Boston.