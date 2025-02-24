Denmark will trade Greenland for California

If Donald Trump wants to take Greenland, then Denmark would like the state of California.

In response to the U.S. president’s comments about taking control of the territory, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, a fake petition was launched online encouraging the Danish government to buy the Golden State.

The site Denmarkification.com reads, “Have you ever looked at a map and thought, ‘You know what Denmark needs? More sunshine, palm trees, and roller skates.’ Well, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make that dream a reality.”

“Let’s buy California from Donald Trump!” it continues. “Yes, you heard that right. California could be ours, and we need your help to make it happen.”

The petition was organized by Xavier Dutoit, who tells The Associated Press he came up with the idea while on vacation when he heard an American tourist talking about Trump’s designs on Greenland.

“That American didn’t seem to grasp how unhinged and absurd it was for any country’s President — especially in a stable democracy that the USA claims to be — to offer or threaten to take over another sovereign country’s territory,” Dutoit says.

What happens if Denmark does actually take over California? For one, Disneyland will go through some changes.

“Mickey Mouse in a Viking helmet? Yes, please,” the petition reads.