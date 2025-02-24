Here’s what eggs and cigarettes now have in common

With egg prices rising due to the spread of bird flu, wouldn’t it be nice not to have to buy a full carton? Well, a New York City bodega is here for you.

According to the New York Post, Pamela’s Green Deli in the Bronx has started selling eggs like “loosies,” a term for a single cigarette. Instead of having to pay for a full carton, customers can buy just three eggs packed in a plastic bag for $2.99.

“These people don’t have enough money to buy a dozen eggs, so I have to sell them separately,” owner Fernando Rodriguez tells the Post. “When I saw how high the price of eggs has become, we decided to break it down into small bags.”

United Bodegas of America spokesperson Fernando Mateo adds that several other establishments around NYC are also adopting the loosie egg method.

“This is not a choice — it’s a necessity,” Mateo says. “We know our customers. We know their struggles.”