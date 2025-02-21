Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley power East-leading Cavaliers to 142-105 blowout of Knicks

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, Evan Mobley added 21 and the Cleveland Cavaliers bullied the New York Knicks from the start, winning 142-105 in a matchup of two of the East’s best teams. Only the Cavs looked elite, winning their sixth straight and improving the NBA’s best record to 46-10. Jalen Brunson scored 26 and Karl-Anthony Towns 23 for the Knicks, who beat Chicago in overtime on Thursday. New York couldn’t use a back-to-back as any excuse as the Cavs won in Brooklyn a night earlier. Cleveland got a scare in the first half when All-Star guard Darius Garland hit his head on the floor while taking an awkward fall. He shook it off and stayed in.

