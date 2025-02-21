4 Nations Face-Off shatters expectations as a hockey showcase. The Milan Olympics are up next

The 4 Nations Face-Off was a one-off, a tournament with no past and no future, a trimmed-down version of the World Cup of Hockey staged because the NHL’s best players have waited so long for something of its kind. With tens of millions watching in the U.S. and Canada, it exceeded all expectations, with play on the ice better resembling a Stanley Cup Final or the Olympics than the All-Star Weekend festivities it replaced. In the grand scheme of things, the NHL, its players and the sport of hockey all came out as winners.