This is literally not a drill

In a mix-up that would make even Amelia Bedelia blush, a web retailer sent a customer a photo of what he ordered instead of the actual item.

Sylvester Franklin tells WTOC that he sent away for a drill from the site AliExpress. When the package arrived at his house, he opened it to find it did not contain a drill, but a picture of a drill printed on a piece of paper.

Franklin’s order also included a pressure washer that cost about $22, which he didn’t receive, either. That had been replaced by a screw, which one might say is what Franklin feels AliExpress did to him.

Attempts to receive a refund from AliExpress have so far been fruitless, and the company has not responded to WTOC’s request for comment.