Wig uncovered as alleged test cheating device

Instead of winging the U.K.’s citizenship test, a 61-year-old woman was apparently wig-ing it.

According to the BBC, the unidentified woman was arrested for allegedly taking the Life in the U.K. test, which is required if you wish to become a naturalized British citizen, on behalf of at least 14 other people, male and female.

To do this, she allegedly disguised herself by wearing different wigs to each test. Authorities have seized “several false documents and an array of wigs.”

“This individual is believed to have orchestrated a pre-meditated plan to avoid detection, meticulously selecting disguises and test center locations across the country to evade the authorities,” says Immigration Enforcement Criminal and Financial Investigation Inspector Phillip Parr.