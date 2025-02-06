From bun in the oven to a life of fried dough

Imagine going through life getting to answer the question of “Where are you from?” with “Krispy Kreme.”

Such is the case for newborn baby Dallas, who was welcomed into the world while his parents were parked outside an Alabama location of the doughnut franchise.

According to People, Dallas’ father was driving his mother to the hospital while she was in active labor, but their journey was stopped due to the January winter storm that hit the Southeast. So, they pulled into a local Krispy Kreme parking lot, where Dallas was born.

A Krispy Kreme spokesperson tells People that Dallas, mom and dad are “all doing great,” and the company plans to stay in their lives.

“Krispy Kreme is sweetening the family’s a-glaze-ing celebration by throwing Dallas a birthday party every year until he’s all grown up!” the spokesperson says, adding that, as far as they’re aware, Dallas is the first person ever to have “Krispy Kreme” listed as the place of birth on a birth certificate.