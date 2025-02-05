Mendoza bill would allow off-duty police officers to receive honorarium when speaking at college classes

Rep. Gloria Mendoza has introduced a bill allowing off-duty law enforcement officers to receive an honorarium when speaking or presenting to college and technical school students.

Current law provides that no state officer or state employee may receive anything of economic value under contract or grant outside official duties. Mendoza says the bill would slightly change the law to allow a small payment to off-duty officers.

“Colleges and law enforcement are two significant entities in our local communities. This measure would help bring them together to strengthen and build those relationships,” said Mendoza, R-Grandview. “It would encourage off-duty officers to share their real-life expertise in college courses and inspire young people into a life of public service to help others. Plus, the honorarium is a small way to help our off-duty law enforcement officers when they share their experiences with college students.”

House Bill 1783 is Mendoza’s first bill introduction as one of the newest legislators serving the 14th Legislative District. The measure was inspired by a recent study by the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges assessing the workforce development needs of law enforcement and corrections agencies statewide. The study focused on how community and technical colleges can support the recruitment and retention needs of law enforcement and corrections agencies.

“I am fully supportive of our law enforcement community. Our officers put their lives on the line daily for the citizens they serve. Their experience is invaluable. By doing this, they can strengthen community bonds with law enforcement and create a positive interaction with potential recruits,” said Mendoza.

The bill has been referred to the House Postsecondary Education and Workforce Committee, of which Mendoza is a member.

