Boehnke files measure to protect lower Snake River dams

OLYMPIA… Sen. Matt Boehnke, R-Kennewick, has filed legislation encouraging federal lawmakers to protect the four lower Snake River dams from removal.

Senate Joint Memorial 8010 formally requests approval of the Northwest Energy Security Act, introduced late last month by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse and an Idaho senator. That act is about safeguarding the hydroelectric power, irrigation networks and economic stability the dams provide.

“The dams are essential to Washington’s energy security, transportation networks and agriculture,” Boehnke said. “New leadership across the federal government makes this an ideal time to take a more proactive response to those who have been blaming the dams for harming salmon when good science says otherwise.”

Ice Harbor, Lower Monumental, Little Goose and Lower Granite dams lie between Clarkston and Pasco. They supply reliable and carbon-free electricity that serves thousands of homes, businesses and industries. It is estimated that 750,000 homes rely on the power generated by the four lower dams.

The former Biden administration supported dismantling the dams, which would be the largest dam removal project in U.S. history.

“My legislation highlights the efficiency of our hydroelectric dams, which provide low-cost electricity essential to meeting the goals set forth by Washington’s Clean Energy Transformation Act. They also enable agricultural irrigation across the region, create a river-based economy and support regional fish-conservation efforts,” Boehnke added.

“Breaching the lower Snake River dams could add 3 million metric tons of carbon to the atmosphere if fossil-fuel electricity is the replacement. It could also raise the region’s electricity costs by $800 million, including a 50% jump in the Bonneville Power Administration’s power costs. This is not a viable solution to supporting all of the increased electricity needs in the future as required by the Climate Commitment Act. This could increase energy costs in our homes by 25%.”

The 105-day legislative session began Jan. 13 and is scheduled to conclude on April 27.

