Punxsutawney Phil to mark 1st Groundhog Day as a father

Punxsutawney Phil is getting ready to made another key weather prediction on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2 — and it’ll be the first year he will do so as a parent.

The famous groundhog and his partner Phyllis welcomed two baby groundhogs — also called pups, kits or cubs — in March 2024, making Punxsutawney Phil the first prophetic groundhog to do so since 1886, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

The annual tradition of having a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil decide whether winter will continue or spring will arrive early dates back to Feb. 2, 1887, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, and is based on a Pennsylvania Dutch legend imported by German immigrants who settled in the Keystone State.

Punxsutawney Phil will take up his annual perch at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, which has grown over the years to include a groundhog sanctuary, gift shop and visitor center.

Punxsutawney Phil will emerge from his burrow, and if he “sees” his shadow and returns underground, it’s a sign winter will continue for six more weeks. However, if he remains above ground on a cloudy day and doesn’t “see” his shadow, it’s a sign spring is on its way.

Based on its analysis, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration notes that Phil’s prognostications are generally unreliable and he is about 35% accurate.

On Feb. 2, 2024, Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow and predicted an early spring.

While he may be the most well-known groundhog, he has plenty of competition, including Staten Island Chuck in New York, General Beauregard “Beau” Lee of Georgia and Woodie the Woodchuck in Michigan.

Other states have also adopted prophesying animals, from Big Al, an alligator in Texas, to Scramble the Duck in Connecticut.