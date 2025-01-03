NFL Friday

Rams can rest starters after clinching NFC West, while Seahawks left chasing individual milestones

The Los Angeles Rams are set to rest key players when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday after winning the NFC West last week. The Rams are set to start Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback after securing the division title by holding off Arizona 13-9 and getting the strength of victory tiebreaker. The Seahawks, who beat Chicago 6-3, could see wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba set multiple single-season franchise records with a productive finale.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets interviewed former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel for their head coaching vacancy. Vrabel is the second known coaching candidate to meet with the Jets, who spoke to former Washington and Carolina coach Ron Rivera on Thursday. The 49-year-old Vrabel served in a consultant role with Cleveland this season, but his contract expired earlier this week. The one-time All-Pro linebacker helped New England win three Super Bowl titles and was 56-48 in six seasons as coach of the Titans, including 2-3 in the postseason. He was fired by Tennessee after a 6-11 finish last season.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to miss his second straight game when the Dolphins travel to face the New York Jets on Sunday, coach Mike McDaniel said. Backup quarterback Tyler “Snoop” Huntley is again in line to start after leading Miami to a win in Tagovailoa’s place last week. Tagovailoa is still dealing with a right hip injury that he sustained at Houston on Dec. 15 and aggravated on a hit against San Francisco the next week. The Dolphins are still in the hunt for the last AFC wild-card spot. Miami needs to win Sunday and have Denver lose to Kansas City.