Heat suspend Jimmy Butler for 7 games and will seek to trade him

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games and say they will seek to trade him. The Heat say the suspension was for “conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks.” The team made the move one day after Butler said in a postgame press conference that he does not believe he can be happy playing in Miami going forward. The Heat say Butler “has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team.” Butler was Miami’s best player for five years and the leader of a team that went to the NBA Finals twice.