Is there a doctor in the house? New survey reveals what kids want to be when they grow up

When they’re young a lot of kids say they want to be a fireman or a princess when they grow up, but obviously that begins to change over time — at least for some. A new survey has revealed the occupations kids really want to have when they get older, and it seems many have high aspirations.

A poll commissioned by teletherapy service provider VocoVision asked 2,000 parents about their kids’ goals for when they grow up, and it turns out the most popular career choice is doctor.

The survey finds that overall 24% of kids want to be a doctor when they get older, with that number increasing to 28.9% for girls and decreasing to 19.1% for boys.

Other top professions include: teacher (18.2%), athlete (18.2%), musician (14.1%), scientist (12.2%) and streamer (YouTuber) (11.9%).

Of course, like in the case of doctors, there is a gender divide for many occupations. For example, more boys than girls want to be athletes (24.5% vs. 11.9%), while more girls than boys want to be teachers (25.2% vs. 11.2%).