To grandmother’s alcohol-free house in the Netherlands we go

The holidays can be a stressful time, and one way to deal with that stress is to down one or perhaps several alcoholic beverages. For residents of a senior facility in the Netherlands, though, that may no longer be an option.

As reported by DutchNews.nl, the senior care organization that runs an apartment complex in the town of Maassluis has announced that high-alcohol drinks, such as port and gin, will no longer be served. Lower alcohol options, such as beer and cider, will still be available.

As you might’ve guessed, this did not go over especially well with the residents, who criticized the rule as “patronizing” and “childish.”

“We regret that the residents’ committee did not feel sufficiently heard in the discussions that were held with them on this subject and that they felt it necessary to seek publicity,” the organization says in a statement. “We are of course open to a discussion to arrive at a constructive future collaboration, in the interest of all seniors in Maassluis.”

Maybe it’s time to change the meaning of “going Dutch” from everyone pays for what they ordered at the restaurant to making sure grandma and grandpa don’t get too hammered.