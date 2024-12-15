Chickpeas roasting on an open road

Sing it with us: these chickpeas are on fire!

According to a press release from the National Park Service, a truck hauling 44,000 pounds of chickpeas burned up while driving through California’s Death Valley. The vehicle was driving illegally on a road that was closed to commercial truck traffic.

After the fire was reported, a towing company was brought in to clean up and remove the spilled legumes.

“When a commercial truck has a wreck or catches on fire, we worry about what it will release into the park,” says NPS superintendent Mike Reynolds. “However, there’s very little chance that stray chickpeas not cleaned up will become invasive species in the driest place in North America.”

For now, invasion of the chickpea will just remain the story of picky eaters.