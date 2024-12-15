Moo-ve over for this cow at the drive-thru

If the drive-thru line is moving too slow for your liking, don’t have a cow, man. Unless, of course, you literally have a cow.

Such is the life of Canadian resident Kelly Landry, who likes to ride her 2,500-pound bovine Magnum to her local Tim Hortons in Sylvan Lake, Alberta.

According to the CBC, Magnum is famous in the community for joining the drive-thru line at the famed Canadian coffee chain and even using his nose to tap the buttons on the order screen.

“I like to go to Tim Hortons. Many people do it with horses but that’s too common,” Landry says. “It’s just to have some social time and people love to see it.”

Landry adds that Magnum is a big fan of Timbits, which are basically the Tim Hortons version of doughnut holes. While he’s put on a couple pounds thanks to the extra sweets, Timbits are probably a better alternative than the popular offerings of many other drive-thrus: ground Magnum.