We can bear-ly believe this act of heroism

A man in Canada is making a late push for the Husband of the Year award after defending his wife from a polar bear.

According to the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, the couple had left their home around 5 in the morning to look for their dogs when a polar bear jumped out at the wife. The husband then jumped on top of it in an effort to prevent it from attacking her.

While all that was going on, a neighbor showed up with a gun and shot the bear, which then succumbed to its wounds and died in a local wooded area.

The husband suffered non-life-threatening but still serious arm and leg injuries, and is expected to recover. Plus, he now gets to say “I saved you from a polar bear” in every future argument.