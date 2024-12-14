The most popular pet names of 2024

While some folks like to be unique when naming their pets, there are plenty of folks who stick to tried and true names for their four-legged friends, and there are certainly some names that are more popular than others.

Rover has just come out with their list of the Most Popular Pet Names for 2024, with Charlie leading the pack for male dogs for a second year in a row; Luna is the most popular name for female dogs for a second consecutive year.

When it comes to our feline friends, Milo is the top choice for male cats, taking over the top spot from Oliver, which has been the most popular name for the past five years. As for female cats, just like dogs, Luna is tops, again for the second consecutive year.

But some folks don’t like ordinary, and many embrace the pun when picking out a name for their dog. Among the funniest pun-inspired names are Woofie Goldberg, Bark Ruffalo, Millie Barky Brown, Sarah Jessica Barker and Sir Benedict Cumberbark.