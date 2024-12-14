Killer whale makes killer fashion statement

The orcas are here to tell you that hats are back. Specifically, hats from the ’80s that are also dead fish.

Back in 1987, a killer whale went whatever they called “viral” 37 years ago when it was spotted swimming while balancing a salmon on its head, which came to be known as a “dead salmon hat.” The fashion statement was then copied by two separate orcas, but, as fads often do, the dead salmon hat disappeared from whale life by 1988.

Now, as The Guardian points out, the dead salmon hat has been resurrected by an orca swimming in the Puget Sound on the coast of Washington, which has left scientists “baffled.”

As cool as orcas are, we’re guessing that dead salmon hats probably won’t be accepted as cutting-edge fashion in human society. Though as long as you don’t put it in the office microwave, maybe you can pull it off.