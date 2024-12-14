Chop the question: Helicopter path spells out man’s proposal

While there aren’t any magic carpets in real life, if you’re looking to propose, a helicopter can be a pretty good substitute.

According to FlightRadar24, a man named Alexander enlisted the help of a chopper pilot in Poland to ask his partner, Oliwia, to marry him. Unbeknownst to Oliwia, the pilot and Alexander had charted out a flight path that, when finished, spelled out “Marry me” along with a heart on the radar screen.

FlightRadar24 reports that the pilot gave Alexander a “subtle single” that the path had been completed. Alexander then told Oliwia to look at the radar as he got out a ring, which was cleared for landing on her finger.

In other words, she said yes.