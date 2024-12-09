Burrow, Chase lift Bengals after botched blocked punt by Cowboys in 27-20 Cincinnati victory

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joe Burrow threw a tiebreaking 40-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase after Dallas botched a blocked punt to give the ball back to Cincinnati in the final two minutes, and the Bengals beat the Cowboys 27-20. The Cowboys were about to get the ball back with the score tied on the first play after the two-minute warning when Nick Vigil blocked a punt by Ryan Rehkow. Amani Oruwariye tried to field the bouncing ball when leaving it alone would have given Dallas possession. Oruwariye couldn’t hold on, and the Bengals’ Maema Njongmeta recovered. Three plays later, Burrow threw to Chase for the lead with 1:01 to go.