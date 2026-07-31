Viral bald eagle presumed to be Jackie in ‘critical’ condition after fight with other eagles

A bald eagle presumed to be Jackie, one half of the internet-famous Big Bear Valley Bald Eagle Cam duo, is in “critical” condition and undergoing treatment at the Ojai Raptor Center following a fight with two other eagles, according to the nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation center.

The center shared an update on the eagle’s health on Facebook Tuesday, saying “Bald Eagle patient 26-519” is “experiencing severe anemia and inflammation affecting the kidneys.”

Ojai Raptor Center said it will conduct more testing on the bald eagle to see what may be the cause of the bird’s health issues, but in the meantime, it has started “supportive treatment” for the eagle.

“Wildlife medicine takes time, and some answers simply cannot be rushed,” the center wrote. “As we learn more about this patient’s condition, we will continue to share meaningful updates with you.”

Friends of Big Bear Valley, an environmental education and advocacy nonprofit, said Monday that the eagle presumed to be Jackie had been rescued on Saturday by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation’s San Dimas Raptor Rescue team, following a fight with other eagles. It added that the eagle was in stable condition and receiving care at a wildlife rehabilitation facility.

Jackie and another eagle named Shadow, her partner, have gone viral over the last few years as stars of the Friends of Big Bear Valley’s livestream videos of their habitat.

The pair welcomed three chicks in March 2025, although only two survived the winter storm that hit the region a few weeks later. The two surviving eaglets were later named Sunny and Gizmo.

Jackie and Shadow welcomed another pair of chicks, eaglets Sandy and Luna, in April this year.