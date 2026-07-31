The bear in the car goes, ‘Honk, honk, honk’

The next time you get annoyed at someone honking at you in traffic, just be thankful it’s not a bear in the other car.

A man in Colorado luckily wasn’t sharing the road with a bear, but did find one camped out in a car outside his house one recent morning.

In video posted by NBC News, you can see the man approach the vehicle while the bear is hanging out in the front seat.

“A bear got stuck in a car and locked himself in last night,” the man says in the video. “I heard honking all night, thought it was a crazy neighbor, and it was just this guy sitting on the horn.”

The video then cuts to the man tying one end of rope to the car door and walking a safe distance before pulling the rope and opening the door, thus letting the bear out.

We’ve heard of blaring the horn, but bear-ing the horn? That’s definitely new.