7/29 Sports Brief

Chiefs assistant Eric Bieniemy remains with family after wife’s shooting as full team begins camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have started their full-squad training camp without offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. He remained away from the team Wednesday after his wife, Mia Bieniemy, was shot at their Virginia home. Chiefs coach Andy Reid says Mia Bieniemy has been released from intensive care and was improving. The couples’ son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, was arrested for the shooting and faces multiple charges. The Chiefs are uniquely positioned to deal with Eric Bieniemy’s absence thanks to continuity on the staff and some veteran leadership on offense. Pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier and offensive line coach Andy Heck are handling most duties.

With Tua Tagovailoa sidelined with a minor injury, Falcons add Cooper Rush for training camp reps

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski says quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a minor injury and should return soon. The Falcons then added Cooper Rush to training camp with Michael Penix Jr. still recovering from an ACL tear and veteran Trevor Siemian released. Jack Strand is Atlanta’s only other healthy signal-caller. Stefanski described Tagovailoa’s injury as a “flare-up” and doesn’t expect a long absence. Tagovailoa will attend practice but won’t participate in 11-on-11 drills. Stefanski emphasized that Tagovailoa will be ready as camp continues.

Former Chargers linebacker Billy Ray Smith Jr. dies at 64, family announces

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former San Diego Chargers linebacker and college football hall of famer Billy Ray Smith Jr. has died. He was 64. Smith’s family said in a statement Smith died following a bout with CTE-caused dementia. Smith played 10 seasons with the Chargers after being drafted with the No. 5 overall pick of the 1983 NFL draft out of Arkansas. He was named to the Chargers’ 50th anniversary team after racking up 15 career interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries and 13 forced fumbles. Smith was a two-time All-American at Arkansas and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

FIFA’s Infantino sets deadline for $20M offer to members in World Cup investor plan

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino has set a Sept. 19 deadline for the 211 member federations to accept a $20 million offer to each in his controversial plan to sell stakes in a subsidiary running the World Cup. Infantino says it’s underwritten by the investment firm of Jared Kushner’s brother. Infantino details the “singular and unique funding opportunity” in a letter to members about creating a $20 billion FIFA subsidiary running its competitions and commercial rights. It would be 20% owned by private investors. The project has met opposition from European soccer body UEFA and Britain’s Prime Minister.

Senators still working with SEC, Big Ten on thorny issues involved in college sports bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate negotiators are working to resolve thorny differences with leaders of the Southeastern and Big Ten Conferences over revisions to a bill designed to regulate college sports that sponsors want a vote on before the chamber goes on summer break next week. Bill sponsor Ted Cruz of Texas says the conversations are ongoing. Cruz and co-sponsor Maria Cantwell of Washington are pushing to bring the Protect College Sports Act to a vote before Aug. 7, the last day the Senate meets before going on break. Senators return for the second half of September, before breaking for all of October — leaving little time remaining before the November midterms.

Shohei Ohtani expected to pitch again this season, but Dodgers in no rush

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers expect Shohei Ohtani to pitch again this season, but they’re not rushing him back. Concerns about his left knee healing are the priority. Andrew Friedman, the team’s president of baseball operations, is downplaying Ohtani’s right biceps soreness. He says Ohtani is keeping his arm active with plyometric throws. The team wants the two-way superstar’s knee to heal before he starts a throwing program. Ohtani continues as the designated hitter, as his knee doesn’t bother him while hitting. Friedman says there’s no acute need to add pitching before next week’s trade deadline, despite Ohtani’s current unavailability on the mound.

FIFA hits Argentina with World Cup charges for scuffle and ‘Malvinas’ banner

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — FIFA has lodged disciplinary charges against two Argentina players for striking Spain opponents moments after the World Cup final. It also charged Argentina’s soccer federation for players showing a political banner about the Falkland Islands after beating England in the semifinals. Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes faces three charges of assault in the post-game clashes after Spain’s 1-0 win on July 19, defender Nahuel Molina faces two charges and coach Roberto Ayala one. Molina and Thiago Almada also are charged with unsporting behavior, with the same charge leveled against Spain player Gavi. Argentina’s players carried a banner with the slogan “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” — “The Malvinas are Argentine” — after beating England.

WR Puka Nacua never considered a contract holdout while he rebuilds his reputation with the Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puka Nacua says he never considered holding out of training camp as he enters the final year of his rookie contract with the Los Angeles Rams. The All-Pro receiver loves and needs the day-to-day grind of football too much to step away from it, even for financial purposes. Nacua also realizes his standing with the Rams isn’t quite as rock-solid as it was a year ago, and the best way to repair it after a winter of missteps is with a good summer. Nacua’s public mistakes occurred at an inopportune time for somebody in line to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid position players after three prolific seasons.