My (world) cup runneth over: Man drinks beer from every eliminated World Cup country

Now that the 2026 FIFA World Cup has come to a close, we know two things: Spain is the winner and Gus Hully can take a break from drinking beer.

Hully tells People that he bought a beer from each of the 48 participating World Cup countries and drank one every time its corresponding team was eliminated.

“Turns out buying 48 beverages can be quite expensive,” Hully says.

How expensive? About $400, according to Hully, which averages to a little over $8 per beer.

“I struggled with Iraq, so I had to send [$40] to a guy in Poland who then sent me a non-alcoholic malt beverage that he brought back as a souvenir from a trip a couple of years ago,” Hully says.

Hully embarked on the same challenge for previous World Cups, but the 2026 tournament marked the first time it included 48 teams instead of the usual 32.

We don’t know who worked harder over the past month: the World Cup players, or Hully’s liver.