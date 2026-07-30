Tarik Skubal gets standing ovations in possible Tigers farewell, then team blows 7-0 lead

DETROIT (AP) — Trade deadline target Tarik Skubal and Detroit fans gave each other a warm farewell Wednesday, just in case this was the two-time Cy Young Award winner’s final appearance in a Tigers jersey. Skubal was cheered at every opportunity by a crowd of 34,406 while taking a shutout into the seventh inning against Baltimore. His first standing ovation came when he struck out leadoff hitter Taylor Ward on a 3-2 changeup to record his 1,000th career strikeout. He reached the mark in 857 innings, breaking Max Scherzer’s franchise-best mark of 944 2/3 innings.