Neither France nor Spain has trailed at this year’s World Cup, but only one can reach the final

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kylian Mbappé and France haven’t trailed at all in this year’s World Cup. Neither has Spain with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. Only one can reach the final. France and Spain play Tuesday in the first of two powerhouse semifinal matches. France has outscored its opponents 14-2, with Mbappé matching Lionel Messi’s eight goals for the scoring lead at the tournament. Spain has outscored opponents 10-1, with Mikel Merino scoring decisive goals as a substitute in the past two games. This is the first World Cup since 1990 that each of the final four teams are former champions. Defending champion Argentina and England play in the other semifinal match.