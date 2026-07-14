Jordan Walker spoils Philly’s Kyle Schwarber party, rallies to win Home Run Derby

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Walker silenced Philadelphia’s boo birds by homering on his last six swings, chasing down Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber in the final round and becoming the first St. Louis Cardinal to win the Home Run Derby. Schwarber hit 11 homers during his 15-swing turn in the final round. Philly fans, who loudly booed everyone but Schwarber and Bryce Harper throughout the night, quietly headed toward the exits when Walker’s winning shot soared over the left field wall. The 24-year-old Walker seemed nonplussed by the jeers and the massive stage during All-Star Game festivities.