 Air Quality Awareness

Olympia – Exposure to wildfire smoke can lead to a range of health issues, particularly for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions. The toxic gases and fine particles in smoke can exacerbate asthma, cause respiratory infections, and lead to other serious health problems. During wildfire season, be sure to check air quality before engaging in outdoor activities, especially if you are sensitive to pollutants and irritants. Check out resources such as the AirNow Fire and Smoke Map to get a real-time look at air quality in your area.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends the following tips: