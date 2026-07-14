7/13 Sports Brief

Baseball’s All-Stars don’t like MLB’s salary cap proposal but say there’s time to find a deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Major League Baseball is facing a potential work stoppage over management’s proposed salary cap. The current labor contract expiries Dec. 1 and a lockout is expect. The proposal aims to reduce payroll disparities, but All-Stars like Juan Soto, Bryce Harper and Paul Skenes oppose it. They argue it would limit earnings and opportunities for young players. Negotiations began in May and will continue after the All-Star break. Players are seeking expanded free agency and arbitration rights. Concerns are growing about a possible shortened or lost 2027 season.

Bryce Harper says FanDuel used his Cameo video as VIP reward without consent in a gambler’s case

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Bryce Harper says FanDuel SportsBook had “no right” to use its logo on a Cameo video he made. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported last week that Harper’s video was sent to a fan with a gambling addiction. The fan, Terry Thompson, had wagered $18.5 million with FanDuel. Harper says he was unaware of FanDuel’s intentions or Thompson’s situation. The video was marked with FanDuel’s logo, and Harper says he did not consent to this use. He addressed the issue on social media Monday, hours before the Home Run Derby.

Rams left tackle Jackson assigned to pre-filing diversion and can avoid domestic violence charge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson, who was arrested on June 9 on suspicion of felony domestic violence, has the opportunity to avoid criminal charges. Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office spokesman Ivor Pine confirmed in a statement to The Associated Press that Jackson’s case has been assigned for a pre-filing diversion available to eligible individuals. The City Attorney Hearing is an alternative to misdemeanor criminal prosecution. Though charges will not be filed against Jackson at this time, the case remains open and can be re-evaluated if there are more developments.

Jordan Spieth returns to Royal Birkdale looking for the magic that made him a British Open champion

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Perhaps even more astonishing than the way Jordan Spieth won the British Open at Royal Birkdale is what followed. He won the claret jug nine years ago. He was still 23 and had three legs of the career Grand Slam. Spieth is still stuck on three majors in his return to Royal Birkdale this week. And he has won only two times on the PGA Tour. Spieth says that Open victory gave him a blueprint of how to be his best. And he still believes he can get back to that level. The frustration has been waiting on the results.

Jazz guard Trey Alexander taken from court on stretcher in NBA Summer League game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Utah Jazz guard Trey Alexander was taken from the court on stretcher Monday night after appearing to injure his side on a drive to the basket in an NBA Summer League game against the Chicago Bulls. Alexander, who signed a two-way deal with Utah last week, made contact with the Bulls’ Caleb Wilson while driving toward the basket and, after tossing the ball toward the hoop, went behind the basket clutching his side or abdomen. He then dropped to the ground, seemingly in great pain. The 23-year-old Alexander was taken from the Thomas & Mack Center court on a stretcher. There was no immediate word from the Jazz on Alexander’s injury.

Kyle Schwarber of host Phillies will lead off for NL in All-Star Game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber of the host Philadelphia Phillies will lead off for the National League in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game as the replacement for designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who is skipping the showcase to have a knee procedure ahead of the season’s second half. New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice and outfielder Cody Bellinger, and Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene gained American League starting spots because of injuries. Rice, third in the major leagues with 29 home runs, starts at first base because Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is skipping the game to rest a bad back. Guerrero’s initial replacement, the Athletics’ Nick Kurtz, sprained a thumb.

Don Mattingly has a weird role at this All-Star Game, coaching against his former Blue Jays

PHILADELHIA (AP) — Don Mattingly felt a tinge of awkwardness when he was offered the chance to serve as a coach under Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts at the All-Star Game. Mattingly passed on a guaranteed spot when he left his job as Toronto’s bench coach for manager John Schneider after the World Series when the Blue Jays lost the World Series in seven games to the Dodgers. He’s now the interim manager for the Philadelphia Phillies and has them back in the thick of the playoff race. He’ll also coach against Schneider and his Blue Jays staff at Tuesday’s All-Star Game played in Philadelphia’s home Citizens Bank Park.

Josh Allen is voted the NFL’s top quarterback by AP writers

Josh Allen was voted the NFL’s top quarterback by The Associated Press in a preseason survey. The 2024 AP NFL Most Valuable Player beat out Patrick Mahomes, who earned the top spot each of the three previous seasons. Allen received five first-place votes from a panel of eight AP pro football writers, who ranked the top five quarterbacks entering the 2026 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Andy Reid is voted the NFL’s top head coach by AP writers for the fourth straight season

Andy Reid was voted the NFL’s No. 1 coach by The Associated Press in a preseason survey for the fourth straight year. Reid remains the standard for coaches despite coming off his first losing season in Kansas City. A panel of eight AP pro football writers ranked the top five coaches entering the 2026 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points. Reid, who has three Super Bowl rings and leads both Kansas City and Philadelphia in all-time wins, received five first-place votes and one second. He was left off two ballots.