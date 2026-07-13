Oregon Department of Forestry is sending an Incident Management Team to a wildfire for the first time this year

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – For the first time this year, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) has ordered a Complex Incident Management Team to manage a wildfire. The team will coordinate additional personnel and equipment assigned to the incident. This will allow ODF Southwest Oregon District firefighters to return to initial attack responsibilities across the District, which protects 1.8 million acres in Jackson and Josephine counties.

The East Evans Fire is located approximately 26 miles northeast of Medford. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has issued Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notices for residents in the area, with Level 3 meaning Leave Now. The public is urged to avoid the area due to multiple road closures and heavy firefighting traffic and should continue to follow evacuation information and updates from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported at 2:41 p.m. Friday on private land protected by ODF and has since spread onto Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands. The fire is currently estimated at approximately 1,550 acres and remains active. Hot, dry conditions, combined with multiple spot fires, have been the primary drivers of the fire’s growth. These conditions continue to present some of the greatest challenges for firefighters.

Crews were successful in catching two spot fires earlier in the incident, but a third spot fire established itself, gained momentum, and contributed to the fire’s rapid growth, prompting the District’s request for a state Incident Management Team to assist.

Cause of the fire is currently under investigation. For the latest updates on the fire Friday night or Saturday, go to the ODF Southwest Oregon District Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ODFSouthwest/

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