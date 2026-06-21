There are still laws even if you’re drinking Claws

It did not take the world’s greatest detective to deduce that this Florida man may have been driving while impaired.

According to ABC affiliate WFTV, 33-year-old Conor William Parady was pulled over by Florida Highway Patrol troopers after he was clocked speeding at 90 mph.

Upon pulling Parady over, 34 open cans of White Claw were observed in his vehicle, according to investigators.

Parady was then taken to jail, where his blood alcohol content was measured at 0.177, which is more than double the legal limit of 0.08. He’s been charged with DUI.

Remember, if you’re crushing Claws, you still have to obey the law.