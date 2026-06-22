6/21 Sports Brief

Wyndham Clark avoids record collapse and holds on to win the US Open

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Wyndham Clark is the U.S. Open champion and it was harder work than he ever imagined. He was on the edge of all day of the greatest collapse in U.S. Open history because no one had ever lost a six-shot lead in this championship. Clark’s lead was down to one after five holes. But he held his nerve against Sam Burns and a Shinnecock Hills gallery that wanted anyone but him to win. Clark made a huge birdie on the 16th to take a two-shot lead. He two-putted from 50 feet for par to win his second Open title.

Wyndham Clark quiets a US Open crowd that rooted for him to lose

S0UTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Wyndham Clark heard it all day from the Shinnecock Hills crowd. Fans shouted for his golf ball to go in the bunker and the rough. One was ejected after yelling: “Don’t choke, Wyndham!” He quieted them with a 52-foot putt to tap-in range for his second U.S. Open title in four years, avoiding the worst collapse in tournament history after his six-stroke lead dwindled to one. New York loves a winner, but the one these fans really wanted to see on Sunday was Scottie Scheffler, who was chasing the career Grand Slam, or Sam Burns, who lost by a stroke. Not Clark.

Oh, brother! Brady Tkachuk gets traded to Florida to join Matthew Tkachuk

Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk are about to team up in Florida, after the Panthers pulled off another summertime blockbuster. The Panthers and Ottawa have a deal where Florida sends four draft picks to the Senators for Brady Tkachuk. The picks were Florida’s first-rounder this year, No. 9 overall, along with two picks acquired earlier Sunday in the Panthers’ move to send Mackie Samoskevich to Seattle, and another first rounder in 2029. Brady Tkachuk has spent the entirety of his eight-year NHL career in Ottawa, and now he joins his brother and Olympic teammate in the place where Matthew Tkachuk has spent the last four seasons, winning two Stanley Cups.

Another World Cup stunner: Cape Verde gets 1st goal of tournament and holds Uruguay to 2-2 draw

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Cape Verde’s magical start to its first World Cup isn’t over. It might just be getting started. The tiny island nation that stunned tournament favorite Spain last week did it again against Uruguay on Sunday, coming from behind for a 2-2 draw. Kevin Pina scored on a free kick for Cape Verde’s first-ever goal in the World Cup, and Helio Varela scored the equalizer for what has become one of the most surprising teams of the expanded 48-team tournament — a club now with a legitimate chance of getting into the knockout stage.

Iran’s challenges at World Cup swirl outside draw with Belgium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Iran took another important step toward advancing in the World Cup, but once again the off-the-field play dominated the conversation. At the conclusion of Sunday’s match, at least one attendee wearing a pre-revolutionary flag shirt was detained for trying to run onto the pitch. And afterward, an Associated Press reporter observed a fan who got into a scuffle with protesters outside being loaded into an ambulance. U.S. Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said before the match that the Iranians had “tried to get somebody in yesterday” who “was supposed” to be the president of the soccer federation and had direct ties to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. In a statement, the soccer federation vociferously pushed back, calling that an “undeniable lie.”

Corey Heim outduels Tyler Reddick for first NASCAR Cup win at inaugural San Diego race

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — Corey Heim, a part-time driver making only his 13th start in the Cup Series, outdueled teammate Tyler Reddick to win the inaugural NASCAR race at Naval Base Coronado. Heim, who will move into a full-time ride next season at 23XI Racing, snatched the lead from Reddick with two laps remaining after stalking the points leader around the 16-turn, 3.4-mile street course on Coronado Island, just south of downtown San Diego. Bubba Wallace finished 10.365 seconds behind Heim in a 1-2 finish for 23XI Racing, the team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA great Michael Jordan.

North Carolina forces winner-take-all CWS final after Lynch, Glauber cool off Oklahoma’s hot offense

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Lynch and Caden Glauber cooled off Oklahoma’s bats, Owen Hull and Cooper Nicholson homered, and North Carolina beat Oklahoma 6-2 in Game 2 of the College World Series finals. The Tar Heels bounced back from a 9-3 loss in Game 1 to force a winner-take-all game Monday night. The Sooners scored twice in the first inning and then had two hits and a total of five baserunners the rest of the way. Lynch injured his lower left side throwing a pitch in the fifth and gave way to Glauber. The Tar Heels improved to 29-0 when he pitches.

Lamine Yamal scores 10 minutes into his first World Cup start and gives Spain liftoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Welcome to the World Cup, Lamine Yamal. Welcome to the World Cup, Spain. Teenage superstar Yamal scored 10 minutes into his first start on soccer’s biggest stage and Spain kickstarted its campaign with the 4-0 demolition of Saudi Arabia. The 18-year-old forward slid in at the far post to touch home a low cross for the opening goal in Atlanta. He became the eighth-youngest scorer in World Cup history and more importantly settled Spanish nerves after it was held to a surprise 0-0 draw by Cape Verde in its opening game.

‘Have faith’: Vozinha’s mom speaks out before Cape Verde pulls off another World Cup tie vs. Uruguay

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — On Father’s Day, Vozinha’s mother watched a tie. There were 64,003 people in the stadium for the 2-2 draw between Cape Verde and Uruguay on Sunday night, none of them with a better how-they-got-there story than Ana Candida Evora — the mother of Vozinha, Cape Verde’s goalkeeper. Evora arrived in Miami on Friday, reunited with her son over the weekend and watched Sunday’s game from a suite at Miami Stadium. Cape Verde’s storybook ride now has a chance of reaching the knockout stage, depending largely on how its group stage finale against Saudi Arabia goes.

Scheffler gets some help from Clark, but can’t take advantage at the US Open

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler got the crack in Wyndham Clark’s game that might have kickstarted his own run at completing the career Grand Slam. But the world’s top-ranked never did the other part — namely, applying any pressure of his own Clark, who left the door open at the U.S. Open before sneaking away with the win. While Clark hung on to capture his second title in four years in the toughest test in golf, Scheffler finished tied for fourth. He actually beat Clark by two shots in their final-pairing showdown, but came in trailing by six.