Calls to poison centers for teen Benadryl use more than double thanks to social media challenge

Calls to poison centers involving diphenhydramine — the active ingredient in Benadryl and some over-the-counter sleep aids — and teens in the first five months of 2026 were more than double compared with the same period last year, according to a health advisory from America’s Poison Centers obtained first by ABC News.

Social media users have documented taking excessive amounts of diphenhydramine in an attempt to overcome the medication’s drowsy effects and experience a euphoric feeling.

The advisory comes days after Connecticut officials warned that three children in the state died from apparent diphenhydramine overdoses over the last two months.

America’s Poison Centers reported 10,068 poison center calls involving diphenhydramine among teens in 2024. That number rose to 13,284 in 2025, a nearly 32% increase.

Early 2026 data suggest the trend is continuing. In the first five months of this year, poison centers received 6,179 calls involving diphenhydramine only among teens ages 13 to 19, more than double the number reported during the same period in 2025, according to the advisory.

The group’s data showed that 13.2% of teen diphenhydramine-only cases in 2026 were linked to intentional abuse, up from 7.3% in 2020.

According to America’s Poison Centers, taking large amounts of diphenhydramine can affect the brain and heart and may lead to serious or life-threatening complications.

Symptoms of diphenhydramine poisoning can include extreme drowsiness, agitation, hallucinations, seizures, dangerous heart rhythm problems and loss of consciousness, according to the advisory.

Kenvue, the maker of Benadryl, said in a statement to ABC News on Wednesday that “the health and safety of people who use our products is our top priority.”

For poisoning-related questions, or if you need emergency assistance, you can contact Poison Help at 1-800-222-1222, or visit PoisonHelp.org.