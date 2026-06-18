Low sockeye salmon returns lead to fishery changes in the Columbia River

OLYMPIA – Changes are coming to planned sockeye salmon fisheries throughout the Columbia River, as early return data shows abundances are much lower than pre-season forecasts.

Based on current run size information, recreational sockeye fisheries in the Upper Columbia River will not open July 1, and the Hanford Reach sockeye fishery, which opened June 16, will close on June 20.

The planned sockeye retention season in the lower Columbia River downstream of the Highway 395 Bridge at Pasco is reduced by four retention days following joint state action taken by Oregon and Washington fishery managers. The updated season is June 27 through July 5, but further modifications may be necessary as staff continue to monitor the run. Anglers can find details on the updated seasons on the emergency fishing rules webpage on the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) website.

Both states jointly manage Columbia River mainstem waters downstream of the Washington-Oregon state line, and fishery management decisions consider constituents across both states.

“Sockeye returns are tracking well-below what fishery managers forecasted before the season, which means fewer fish are available to support fisheries throughout the Columbia River system,” said Quinten Daugherty, acting Columbia River fisheries manager with WDFW. “These closures and reductions reflect a precautionary, in-season adjustment designed to align fisheries with current return data while preserving flexibility if conditions change as the run develops.”

WDFW fishery managers project the return of adult sockeye salmon to Bonneville Dam to be less than half of the pre-season forecast of 275,000 based on current run size information. At this early point in the season, fishery managers noted significant uncertainty around the run, including variability around the timing of its peak. Managers expect greater certainty in the overall run size in late June, which is typically when half of the run passes Bonneville Dam.

Managers may consider opportunities in the upper Columbia River later in the season if sufficient numbers of sockeye return above spawning and conservation needs. The Lake Wenatchee sockeye fishery may open if sockeye passage at Tumwater Dam exceeds the spawner target of 23,000 adult sockeye. Managers will also consider opportunities for a sockeye fishery at Brewster Pool.

“We understand anglers in the Upper Columbia are disappointed by these closures,” said Chad Jackson, North Central Region fish program manager. “A cautious approach gives us the best chance to preserve future fishing opportunity while we learn more about the size of the sockeye return. If the run develops at harvestable levels, we expect most additional opportunity would occur in the Upper Columbia River above the Highway 395 Bridge in Pasco.”

Check the Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet and WDFW’s emergency rules webpage and download the Fish Washington® mobile app for up-to-date regulations. See the WDFW The Salmon Fishing Current blog: North of Falcon 2026 edition for additional salmon fishery information.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife works to preserve, protect and perpetuate fish, wildlife and ecosystems while providing sustainable fish and wildlife recreational and commercial opportunities.