Double shame! Man arrested for burglary on way to court for prior burglary charge

Steal from someone once, shame on you. Steal from someone while on your way to answer for charges that you previously stole from someone else, also shame on you.

The Cape Coral Police Department in Florida reports that Devon Turner was arrested for burglary while on the way to court for a prior, entirely separate burglary charge.

Turner allegedly attempted to enter an RV that people were living in, and when he was unable to do so, disconnected the vehicle’s power source.

“Officers arrived on scene and made contact with Turner,” police say in a statement. “During the investigation, Turner stated he was on his way to court and was searching for clothing to wear.”

“Based on the investigation, officers determined Turner attempted to unlawfully enter an occupied dwelling with the intent to commit theft,” the statement continues. “Turner’s court date was related to a prior burglary.”

Turner was also found to be in possession of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

We don’t think double jeopardy applies in this case.