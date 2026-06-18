Hoof on a roof: Runaway goat jumps onto SUV

A runaway goat tried out an alternative mode of transportation before deciding its own hooves were good enough.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of eight goats on the loose and was able to wrangle seven of them, but one got away and headed toward a local resident’s vehicle.

“One particularly stubborn suspect escaped custody, jumped off the roof of an SUV, and fled into a nearby wooded area,” the Sheriff’s Office writes in a Facebook post. “The outstanding fugitive is described as a white male goat with brown markings on the right side of his face. He is short, extremely stubborn, and highly mischievous.”

The post asks anyone who sees the goat to call in, and advises that the animal is “not considered dangerous, but he may be armed with an attitude.”