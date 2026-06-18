This porch pirate’s got claws

While Stoop Kid was notoriously afraid to leave his stoop, we’re guessing the residents of this Vancouver home would still take him over an escaped exotic cat.

The Vancouver Police Department reports that a pet serval, an African cat that’s about three-times the size of a typical house cat, was found hanging out under a person’s porch.

“Friendly reminder: If your pet escapes, give your neighbours a heads up,” Vancouver PD writes in an Instagram post.

“Police and conservation officers were called to a home close to Prince Albert and E 30th Ave to assist in getting the oversized ‘kitty’ safely back to its owners,” the post adds.