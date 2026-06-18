Oregon Wildlife Foundation Invites Public to Celebrate Herman the Sturgeon’s Birthday This Sunday At Bonneville Fish Hatchery

Oregon’s most famous fish is celebrating another trip around the sun.

The Oregon Wildlife Foundation (OWF) invites the public to celebrate Herman the Sturgeon’s birthday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at Bonneville Fish Hatchery in the Columbia River Gorge.

This free, family-friendly event will include birthday sing-alongs, cupcakes, raffle prizes, hatchery activities and opportunities to learn more about one of Oregon’s oldest living fish.

Herman, a white sturgeon measuring approximately 10 feet long and weighing more than 500 pounds, has lived at Bonneville Fish Hatchery since 1998 and is estimated to be in his 80s or early 90s. White sturgeon are among the Pacific Northwest’s oldest fish species, with some living more than 100 years.

“Herman has become an ambassador for white sturgeon and Oregon’s aquatic ecosystems,” said OWF Executive Director Tim Greseth. “Their birthday celebration is a chance for us to celebrate a remarkable fish, learn a bit about the species, and recommit ourselves to their long-term conservation.”

Morning festivities begin at 10 a.m., followed by a birthday sing-along in the Sturgeon Viewing and Interpretive Center – Herman’s home, at 10:45 a.m. Cupcakes will be served at 11:30 a.m.

Afternoon activities begin at 12:30 p.m., with a second birthday sing-along in the Center at 1:15 p.m. Cupcakes will be served at 1:30 p.m., followed by a raffle drawing at 1:45 p.m.

In addition to participation in the birthday festivities, visitors are invited to explore Bonneville Fish Hatchery, which produces over 12 million salmon and steelhead annually.

White sturgeon have inhabited Pacific Northwest waterways for millions of years, but face increasing threats including habitat fragmentation caused by dams, declining water quality and changing river conditions.

The Sturgeon Viewing and Interpretive Center was built through a partnership between the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Oregon Wildlife Foundation, which together raised more than $350,000 to establish a permanent home for Herman.

The foundation is currently raising funds to renovate and update the center, including habitat improvements and refreshed interpretive displays.

Community members interested in supporting the effort can make a tax-deductible donation to the Sturgeon Viewing and Interpretive Center renovation campaign at: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/oregon-wildlife-foundation/sturgeon-interpretive-center

Returning for another year, Hood River-based Ferment Brewing is again releasing “High Five, Herman!” IPA, a beer brewed in Herman’s honor. The beer is available to adults 21 and older at Ferment Brewing’s Hood River tasting room. Single cans and four-packs can be purchased at select Portland-area retailers including New Seasons, Market of Choice, and Zupans.

Herman’s Birthday Celebration



When: Sunday, June 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Where: Bonneville Fish Hatchery, 70543 NE Herman Loop, Cascade Locks, Oregon



Cost: Free

Directions: From Interstate 84, take Exit 40 and follow signs to Bonneville Dam and Fish Hatchery.

For more information, visit myOWF.org/events.

Bonneville Hatchery and Sturgeon Viewing and Interpretive Center

The Sturgeon Viewing and Interpretive Center is located at Bonneville Fish Hatchery, 70543 NE Herman Loop, in Cascade Locks. From I-84, take Exit 40 to Bonneville Dam/Fish Hatchery. Follow the signs to the hatchery and park in the parking lot. For more information on the Sturgeon Viewing and Interpretive Center, visit www.myodfw.com/bonneville-hatchery-visitors-guide.

Oregon Wildlife Foundation