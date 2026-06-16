Driver makes ’em go ‘ah, ah, ah’ with Tennessee highway fireworks display

While you may feel like plastic bag drifting through the wind, that doesn’t mean you can stage your own impromptu firework display on a Tennessee highway.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that a trailer carrying fireworks caught fire while traveling through Chattanooga. As seen in video posted by the Chattanooga Fire Department, that resulted in fireworks going off and exploding in the air all around the highway.

While Katy Perry would encourage you to let your colors burst, you still need to properly adhere to safety regulations, which this driver apparently did not. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver was cited for not obtaining current hazardous materials registration and not displaying placards identifying the hazardous cargo, among other violations.

“This incident looked like a fireworks show, but it could have been much worse,” says THP commander Col. Matt Perry. “Hazardous materials regulations exist to protect both the public and the first responders who rush toward danger when everyone else is moving away from it. The work performed by our Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division helps identify safety violations and reinforces the importance of compliance with federal and state transportation laws.”

If you’re gonna make ’em go, “Ah, ah, ah,” make sure to do so responsibly.