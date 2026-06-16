Gator makes sure DWI suspect sees cops later

Driving while impaired was not the only bad decision Victor Rivas allegedly made.

According to Louisiana State Police, Rivas was stopped by officers after being pulled over in response to reports of reckless driving. While Rivas was being tested for a possible DWI, police say that he fled the scene on foot, which turned out to be his second bad decision.

Upon fleeing, Rivas found himself in a swampy area, which turned out to be the home of an alligator. Apparently, the reptile was not receptive to fugitives and attacked Rivas, leaving him with injuries in both arms.

Post-alligator attack, Rivas’ great escape continued until he was finally apprehended and transported to the hospital. While treated for his gator injuries, Rivas was charged with DWI and resisting an officer, among other offenses.

We’ll see if the gator gets credit for making a citizen’s arrest.