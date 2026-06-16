You’d better be-beave-it: Rare beaver spotted in NYC park

New York City apartments are notoriously expensive, but this new resident is famous for building its own housing.

According to AMNY, a beaver was spotted and caught on video at the Hudson River Park in Manhattan for the first time in its history.

“This video when it was posted, it was the first recorded confirmed sighting of a beaver in our park,” says Tina Walsh, of Hudson River Park Trust. “And part of why that’s really special is because the park is not only [a] green space but it’s also a 400-acre estuarine sanctuary—protected marine waters that support incredible biodiversity.”

Though certainly a rare sight, beavers are actually native to NYC and one is included in the NYC seal. However, years of hunting have significantly cut their numbers in the area.

As for whether this beaver signals the arrival of more dam-building rodents to the Big Apple, Walsh says the animal is likely on its own.

“I would say a lot of times when they’ve been seen in the area, they are solitary,” Walsh says. “We’re keeping our eyes open, scouring, and I’m sure now that people have seen the video they are also looking, but I think all signs point to it being a visitor passing through, but we’ll see.”

Maybe it’s just in town to catch a Knicks game.