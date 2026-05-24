5/23 Sports Brief

Knicks move within 1 win of NBA Finals with 121-108 victory over Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 30 points, Mikal Bridges added 22 and the New York Knicks moved within one game of their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999 with a 121-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavalier. OG Anunoby had 21 points as New York led the entire game. The Knicks were 43 of 77 from the field, including 11 of 28 on 3-pointers. The Knicks can wrap up the Eastern Conference Finals and sweep their second straight series with a win on Monday night. Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points and James Harden added 21 for Cleveland. The Cavaliers were 12 of 41 on 3-pointers.

Judd scores 2 goals, Daniel has 6 saves; Earthquakes beat Timbers 3-1, snap 4-game winless streak

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Preston Judd scored goals in the second and 12th minutes, Daniel Munie also scored a goal, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Portland Timbers 3-1 to snap a four-game winless streak. San Jose beat Portland at Providence Park for the first time in 20 tries (1-14-5) since the Timbers joined MLS in 2011. The Earthquakes (9-3-2) have 32 points, one behind MLS-leading Nashville. Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — had six saves for the Earthquakes. Antony Alves Santos (known as “Antony”) scored in the 18th minute for the Timbers (4-8-2).

Kyle Busch died after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, his family says

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch died after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming complications, according to a statement released by his family. Dakota Hunter, vice president of Kyle Busch Companies, said the family received the medical evaluation on Saturday. Busch, a two-time NASCAR champion, died at 41 on Thursday, a day after passing out in a Chevrolet simulator. Sepsis is considered a life-threatening medical emergency that occurs when the body has an extreme, overactive response to an infection, causing the immune system to damage its own tissues and organs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Somber mood surrounds Coca-Cola 600 as drivers prepare to race three days after Kyle Busch’s death

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR drivers are grappling with the loss of Kyle Busch, who died at age 41 from complications related to pneumonia. Connor Zilisch and others are finding it hard to return to the track for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The mood is somber, with tributes to Busch everywhere, including a black No. 8 decal on every car. NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell said postponing the race was never considered, as Busch would have wanted them to race. Austin Hill will fill in for Busch in the No. 33 car while Katherine Legge will attempt to complete the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 double.

Life of A Basketball Fan: Taylor Swift attends Cavs-Knicks in Cleveland with fiance Travis Kelce

CLEVELAND (AP) — Turns out, Taylor Swift likes basketball, too. The global music superstar sat courtside at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference along with fiance — and Cleveland native — Travis Kelce as the Cavaliers hosted the New York Knicks. Swift and Kelce, who recently signed a 3-year, $54 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, took their seats in Rocket Arena shortly before the opening tip. Their appearance caused a stir as fans reacted to seeing the power couple together. Swift became a staple at Chiefs home games when she began dating Kelce a few years ago. She also accompanied him to Game 1 of the ALCS at Yankee Stadium in 2024.

Ehlers’ OT goal lifts Hurricanes past Canadiens in Game 2 of Eastern Conference Final

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers got loose up the center of the ice and popped the puck past Jakub Dobes at 3:29 of overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes past the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night to level the Eastern Conference Final at one game apiece. Ehlers scored twice for the Eastern Conference’s top seed, the first with a highlight-reel individual effort in the second period against two Montreal defenders. Eric Robinson also scored for Carolina, while Josh Anderson scored twice for Montreal. The series shifts to Canada for Monday’s Game 3.

Iran’s soccer federation says team’s World Cup base camp has been moved to Mexico from the US

PHOENIX (AP) — The president of the governing body of Iranian soccer says the nation’s World Cup training base has been moved to Mexico from the United States after getting approval from FIFA. Mehdi Taj, president of the Iran Football Federation, announced the decision in a statement issued by the federation’s media relations official. FIFA has not confirmed the move. Iran had been scheduled to train in Tucson, Arizona. The federation says the team wil be based in Tijuana, Mexico, just south of San Diego. This year’s World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19 and will be co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Si Woo Kim hangs on to Byron Nelson lead and has Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark chasing

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Si Woo Kim lost all of the five-shot lead he built a day earlier while flirting with sub-60 history at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The 30-year-old South Korean player still managed to maintain an edge over a couple of major champions heading into the final round. That includes hometown favorite and defending champion Scottie Scheffler. Kim shot 3-under 68 for a two-shot lead over world No. 1 Scheffler and 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark. They had matching 65s. Sungjae Im, Kim’s countryman, followed a second-round 61 with a 67 and was another two shots back.

Avalanche face an uphill climb in Vegas as they try to flip a 2-0 series script in conference finals

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche face a daunting challenge as they prepare for Game 3 against Vegas in the Western Conference Final on Sunday night. They’re down 2-0 after two home losses and are missing star defenseman Cale Makar. The odds are stacked against them. Since 1982, road teams that have gone 2-0 in the conference finals have a 13-0 series record, according to NHL Stats. But the Avalanche have worked their way back from a similarly dicey situation before in a playoff series. Granted, it was 27 years ago when they lost two straight games at home to start the 1999 Western Conference semifinals against Detroit before rallying to win.

Scott McLaughlin and Team Penske head into Indianapolis 500 looking to rewrite the 2025 script

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott McLaughlin has waited 12 months to erase the worst memory of his life. He spent the time contemplating the haunting images of a spinning car hitting the wall last May before the race had even started, his hands flapping in anger and the frustration sinking in as he climbed out. All the inconsolable McLaughlin could do was cover his face. On Sunday, McLaughlin and Team Penske will get a fresh start at Indianapolis — and try to turn around last year’s miserable month of May.

Russell clashes with Mercedes teammate Antonelli in Canadian GP sprint win

MONTREAL (AP) — George Russell clashed early with Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli in the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race Saturday, sending the teen star into the grass in an entertaining victory from the pole. Russell — who later took the pole for his Grand Prix title defense Sunday at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve — fended off a pair of attacks from Antonelli on the sixth of 23 laps as the drivers made contact in Turn 1, forcing the 19-year-old Italian into the grass. The teen sensation — the winner of the last three Grand Prix races — accused Russell of pushing him off before demanding a penalty in radio rant. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff told Antonelli to “concentrate on the driving, please, not on the radio moaning.”