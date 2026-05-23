Do, a deer, a drunken deer!

In this instance, DUI stands for “deer under the influence.”

Police in France have issued a warning to drivers to be on the lookout for wild animals who might have consumed “buds, fermented fruit, or decaying vegetation” that might make them “behave completely unpredictably.”

The notice is accompanied by a video posted to Facebook showing a deer running around in a circle with the grace of someone who might’ve had one or several too many.

“If Bambi is overdoing it with the forest aperitif, it might not be the time to drive as if the road were completely yours,” the post reads.

Maybe that reindeer that ran over grandma was also not quite sober.