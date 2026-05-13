5/12 Klickitat County Commissioners meeting recap

It was a lot of routine business yesterday for Klickitat County Commissioners.

One note in the morning workshop session came from Public Works Director Jeff Hunter that Fire Chiefs on the East side of the County have set a date of June 1st, for the Zone 3 Burn Ban.

The Burn Ban for Zones 1 & 2 will begin on May 18th.

In the Afternoon session, local resident Frank Rush, who lives off Woodland Road, spoke out on people who are living in RV’s on their property or renting them out to others to live in for over the 180 day allowable period.

Commissioners responded that they would have a workshop on Code Compliance on June 18th.

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